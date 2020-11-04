County might go back to more restrictive tier as COVID cases increase

Contra Costa County is at risk of slipping back into the more restrictive red tier of the state's COVID-19 monitoring system, following an announcement from public health officials Wednesday that the average daily number of new local cases has "grown substantially higher" in recent weeks.

The county entered the orange tier Oct. 27, allowing more local activities and businesses to reopen or expand, but new COVID cases have increased since then, according to officials.

Current data shows an adjusted rate of 4.9 daily cases per 100,000 people in Contra Costa, which is above the orange-tier benchmark of fewer than 4 per 100,000 people.

If those numbers sustain another week or grow, the county will move back to the red tier.

Officials also said 40 people were hospitalized due to COVID in local hospitals Monday. The county saw a low point of 17 patients hospitalized due to COVID in mid-October.