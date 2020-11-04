County might go back to more restrictive tier as COVID cases increase

Contra Costa County is at risk of slipping back into the more restrictive red tier of the state's COVID-19 monitoring system, following an announcement from public health officials Wednesday that the average daily number of new local cases has "grown substantially higher" in recent weeks.
The county entered the orange tier Oct. 27, allowing more local activities and businesses to reopen or expand, but new COVID cases have increased since then, according to officials.
Current data shows an adjusted rate of 4.9 daily cases per 100,000 people in Contra Costa, which is above the orange-tier benchmark of fewer than 4 per 100,000 people.
If those numbers sustain another week or grow, the county will move back to the red tier.
Officials also said 40 people were hospitalized due to COVID in local hospitals Monday. The county saw a low point of 17 patients hospitalized due to COVID in mid-October.
In response, Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano issued new orders that go into effect Nov. 6, and will limit the number of spectators at professional and collegiate sporting events, as well as reinstating restrictions on other activities deemed high-risk.
The health order prohibits the number of sporting events spectators to a maximum of 25 people from no more than three different households. Farnitano said the restrictions are in line with the county's guidance on social gatherings.
“We believe these measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID in our community,” Dr. Farnitano said.
Indoor movie theaters, religious services and dining must also decrease capacity from 50% to 25%, or no more than 100 patrons, whichever is less, and indoor card rooms, which could recently operate at 25% capacity, now are outside again.
Outdoor bars are also banned, except where permitted such as part of a meal.
Other activities not listed in the new order are still allowed at 25% capacity under the orange tier such as indoor swimming pools and family entertainment centers with “naturally distanced” activities like bowling alleys, escape rooms and climbing-wall gyms.
For more information, visit cchealth.org/coronavirus.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.