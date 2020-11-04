Danville: Town facilities' front desk services reopened Monday

Danville's Recreation, Arts and Community Services office has reopened two facilities for front counter services as of Monday, city officials announced.
The two facilities that reopened are the Danville Senior Center at 172 E. Prospect Ave. and the Community Center at 420 Front St.
In-person front desk services are now offered once again to the public, including registering for programs, making payments, and asking questions, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
Monday marked the first reopening of these services since public facilities were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, the Village Theater Art Gallery will reopen to the public later this month by appointment only. Visitors can make appointments from next Monday through Thanksgiving weekend.
On Nov. 30, the gallery will be open for walk-in visits as well as with appointments, from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.
Appointments can be made online at www.danville.ca.gov/villagetheatreartgallery.
Visitors are asked to adhere to COVID-19 safety regulations when entering and visiting Danville facilities. Guidelines can be found at www.danville.ca.gov/villagetheatreartgallery.
For more information on these facilities, community members can call the Senior Center at 314-3430, the Danville Community Center at 314-3400, and the Village Theatre Art Gallery at 314-3467.
