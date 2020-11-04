Danville: Town facilities' front desk services reopened Monday

Danville's Recreation, Arts and Community Services office has reopened two facilities for front counter services as of Monday, city officials announced.

The two facilities that reopened are the Danville Senior Center at 172 E. Prospect Ave. and the Community Center at 420 Front St.

In-person front desk services are now offered once again to the public, including registering for programs, making payments, and asking questions, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Monday marked the first reopening of these services since public facilities were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the Village Theater Art Gallery will reopen to the public later this month by appointment only. Visitors can make appointments from next Monday through Thanksgiving weekend.