Restaurants in Contra Costa say move to orange tier welcome, but not panacea

While the changes for his restaurant possible under the orange tier are positive, Cascardo said the benefits will be "negligible at best" for a venue the size of Va de Vi.

Bob Cascardo, general manager of Va de Vi Bistro and Wine Bar in downtown Walnut Creek, agreed. But, given his venue's relatively small size, combined with the requirements for social distancing, Va de Vi will begin indoor dining on Monday with only five tables.

"Every seat, every chair for us, potentially represents about $150 for us every night," said Laura Magu, owner of Reve Bistro in Lafayette. "So that is indeed a big deal."

No one with ties to restaurants in central Contra Costa County says the county's move last week from the "red tier" of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy to the less restrictive "orange tier" is a panacea for a struggling local industry. But, any move to allow for more diners is better than no move, or a backward one.

"We are hearing really mixed input from restaurants about the move into orange," said Killgore, whose office oversees the city's Rebound program helping local businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Of downtown Walnut Creek's 117 food and drink businesses, 51 are participating in Rebound in some capacity.

Teri Killgore, Walnut Creek's assistant city manager, said the potential benefits of the move to the orange tier vary significantly from restaurant to restaurant. Those with small interiors that cannot add tables and still maintain the required social distancing, she said, likely won't see much benefit. For venues with large interior spaces, she said, the capacity increase could be meaningful.

The "orange tier" changes enacted Tuesday in Contra Costa County allow indoor dining at 50% venue occupancy capacity (up from 25%) or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Also, bars and other businesses that sell alcoholic beverages without meals can open for outdoor-only operation.

Kathy Hemmenway is "cautiously optimistic" that these incremental moves to allow restaurants and bars to reopen further will proceed to further loosen restrictions.

And the increase in capacity isn't necessarily enough to salvage what's been a very tough year economically for any businesses, much less restaurants, a notoriously challenging, low-margin profession even in the best of times.

For Batch and Brine, the loosened restrictions mean indoor capacity will increase from 28 diners to 54. That doesn't necessarily mean more groups can be served inside, Ghaben said; rather, larger groups, maintaining social distancing, are now possible.

The move to orange came a week earlier than some restaurateurs expected, said Rolla Ghaben, whose family owns a number of area restaurants, including Batch and Brine in Lafayette, and Broderick Roadhouse and Mel's Diner in Walnut Creek. The move prompted some last-minute scrambling ahead of the weekend.

As Drumm sees it, the move to orange tier is more symbolic than immediately beneficial. She, and other restaurant operators, are aware that health officials in Solano County are warning of a possible regression from the red tier back to the much more restrictive purple. A couple owners contacted last week say it's quite possible, given the upticks in COVID-19 infections in many parts of the U.S.

Restaurant owners hope for more acceptance of indoor dining, and for a move to an even less restrictive tier rating, as winter will likely mean less outdoor dining in coming weeks and months.

The move to the orange tier isn't enough to generate much new hiring. Ghaben said Batch and Brine was already back to full staffing when outside dining was first allowed over the summer. And as for Magu's Reve Bistro, "It takes just as many people to run at 25% (capacity) as it does for 50%," she said.

But he and others understand that "public acceptance of indoor dining still varies widely," and that while some diners are ready to eat inside now, others will take a while to feel comfortable coming back.

Va de Vi's Cascardo said he's improved the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system to better filter and circulate fresh air in that restaurant, making the dining room safer both for diners and for restaurant staff.

Even upping indoor dining capacity to 100% now, some operators said, doesn't ensure diners will come back inside immediately. There's still COVID-19-driven apprehension among the foodie public, they say. Several restaurateurs said this week they expect their outdoor seating -- patios, sidewalks and, in some cases, closed-off streets on weekends -- along with takeout orders, to continue to carry their businesses.

Drumm said that, for her restaurant, the move to the orange tier will formally allow an expansion from a maximum of 55 diners to 110. But given the social distancing mandates, there can't practically be a full doubling of the number of inside diners, she said. (Hemmenway said that, thanks to the physical mechanics of social distancing, a 50% boost in official capacity generally equates to a 35 to 40% potential headcount increase).

Ghaben said her landlords and Walnut Creek and Lafayette have gone the extra mile to help those restaurants. Andreia Drumm, owner of the Brasos do Brazil Brazilian Steakhouse in the Park & Shop center near downtown Concord, concurs.

Jay Lifson, executive director of the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, is a former restaurateur himself. He said he understands well the challenges facing local restaurant operators, COVID-19 and otherwise. He said the Lafayette restaurant community, like that in Walnut Creek or any city, has been challenging. But Lifson said the community -- diners and property owners both -- has been very supportive, and expects that to continue.

Restaurants in Contra Costa say move to orange tier welcome, but not panacea

'It gives a little glimmer of hope of getting back to normalcy'