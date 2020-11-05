News

CCHS car seat safety project receives $83,000 state grant

Grant to help families learn how to safely use car seats for children

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Contra Costa Health Services was recently awarded a $83,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety that local officials say will be instrumental in funding the county's "Public Health Nursing Car Seat Project."

The one-year grant through Sept. 30, 2021 will be used to fund car seat education programing that encourages the proper installation and use of child safety seats, enabling families to help keep their children safe and secure while in the car.

“The Public Health Nursing Program in Contra Costa County serves vulnerable, low-income families who are impacted daily by health inequities,” Michelle Rivero, a program manager for CCHS, said in a statement. “Our families struggle with meeting the basic needs of the children. Rent, food, clothing all become priorities over car seats, and many of our families use old, expired car seats. This program is a much-needed resource to help keep children safe.”

In addition to serving the programs' child safety seat education classes for parents and caregivers, grant funds will also be used for one-on-one virtual appointments to inspect and install car seats, promote safety seat recycling and to generally promote child passenger safety.

“Car seats save lives,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney added. “Keeping children safe in a vehicle is as important as ever, and funding for car seat programs play a vital role in ensuring the proper use of child safety seats.”

