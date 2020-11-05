Contra Costa County DA takes aim at reducing racial disparities through 'Reshaping Prosecution'

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has announced its participation in the Vera Institute of Justice's Reshaping Prosecution program, which aims to help agencies create a more ethical and fair justice system through analysis of data and policies -- with a particular aim at racial disparities.

Taking a data-driven approach to improving the criminal justice system, the Reshaping Prosecution program helps reform-minded prosecutors analyze their own data, policies and practices with a lens toward reducing racial disparities and mass incarceration, according to Contra Costa DA officials.

“Our community is calling for a more transparent and equitable criminal justice system. I am excited to partner with Vera to work on those long-standing issues, especially around the analysis of our data," Contra Costa DA Diana Becton said in a statement. "Data from any law enforcement agency tells a story. We need this data analysis to improve our communication with the public and our law enforcement partners."

"As a former judge and now district attorney, I understand the systemic issues in our county with racial disparities. We must think critically about how best to improve our operations and work with our law enforcement partners to ensure our prosecutions are just. With this partnership with Vera, we can shine a light on our practices and make informed decisions to better protect the public,” Becton added.

In order to analyze the county's habits and policies that specifically relate to racial disparities and justice, the DA's office has shared case data from the time period of Jan. 1, 2014 to July 30, 2019. This information will be combed through, analyzed and presented to the public and district attorney alongside potential recommendations for improvement, according to Becton's office.