Election order holds steady in San Ramon Valley contests as more votes counted

The three leaders were followed by former town commissioner Turner Stanton who sits in third with 8,427 votes (13.29%), business consultant PJ Shelton who has garnered 4,085 votes (6.44%), retired cop Kevin Traylor who took 3,941 votes (6.22%), businessman Allen Timmons who has racked up 3,587 votes (5.66%), business owner Mohamed Elsherbini who received 3,217 votes (5.07%), and tech engineer Nasser Mirzai who trailed the pack with 2,981 votes (4.70%).

After counting 19,735 ballots from Danville's 32,657 registered voters for a voter turnout of 80.41%, in the top three spots are Arnerich who earned 13,969 votes (22.03%), followed by Morgan who took 12,754 votes (20.12%) and then Fong who collected 10,436 votes (16.46%).

Positioning in Danville's nine-way race for three available at-large council seats remains unchanged from Election Night, and while incumbents currently control the contest results are far from decided.

Incumbent council members Newell Arnerich and Renee Morgan, as well as senior commissioner David Fong, have maintained their Election Night leads in the race to serve on the Danville Town Council. Over in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, local business owner Shelley Clark also holds her lead in Trustee Area 2 and community volunteer Laura Bratt currently sits atop the race for Trustee Area 3.

Preliminary Election Night orders recorded in the San Ramon Valley have held steady, according to the most recent election update by the Contra Costa County Clerk Recorder's Office on Friday.

Over in Trustee Area 3, Bratt maintained a slim 345 vote lead against her nearest competitor and has so far earned 5,220 votes (39.47%). Bratt is closely followed by San Ramon Valley Education Foundation board member Scott Roberts who has collected 4,875 votes (36.86%) and then project manager Kumar Nallusamy who trailed in third with 3,129 votes (23.66%).

In Area 2, Clark maintained her Election Night advantage after receiving 6,998 votes (45.12%), followed by SRVUSD parent Priscilla Graft who took 5,038 votes (32.48%) and current Board President Greg Marvel who trailed with 3,473 votes (22.39%).

In the regional SRVUSD, the district has completed its first election using by-trustee-area voting for board members, instead of at-large, meaning that San Ramon Valley residents were only able to vote on a candidate if they lived within Trustee Area 2 or 3.

While an incumbent has never lost a bid for re-election in Danville, at least one new candidate will be welcomed onto the Town Council after Vice Mayor Lisa Blackwell announced that she would not be seeking re-election.

Other important races that will affect residents in the San Ramon Valley include the three at-large seats on the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District Board of Directors, which saw newcomer Thomas Gallinatti maintain his lead (25.29%), followed by incumbent Matt Stamey in second (25.45%) and newcomer Michelle Lee who remains in third (24.32%). Incumbent H. Jay Kerr remained on the outside looking in with 23.09% of the vote.

All results remain unofficial until the canvas is complete and election figures will likely change in the coming days as final vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots and other qualifying ballots are processed, according to the California Secretary of State.

The Contra Costa County Elections Division reported that the next batch of ballots counted will be released on Tuesday. Ballots postmarked by Election Day will be counted so long as they are received on or before Nov. 20.

County officials further estimate that there are approximately 70,000 ballots left to be processed, an estimated 65,000 of which are estimated to be vote-by-mail ballots and the remaining 5,000 to be provisional and conditional voter ballots.

The Measure X countywide half-cent sales tax measure is well on its way toward passing, with county officials recording 58.26% Yes to 41.74% No votes.

Incumbent BART Board of Directors District 1 member Debora Allen is on track for re-election after collecting 63.94% of the vote as of Friday, comfortably beating out newcomers Jamie Salcido (26.83%) and Emmy Akin (9.23%).

For Alamo voters, in the contentious race for Contra Costa Community College District Ward 2 former Diablo Valley College president Judy Walters has maintained her lead after earning 49.64% of the vote, followed by incumbent Trustee Vicki Gordon who recorded 36.3% and former DVC student John Michaelson who took 14.06%.

The Central Contra Costa Sanitary District (Central San) also has three at-large positions on its Board of Directors, which as of Friday is led by Tad Pilecki (22.35%), newcomer Mariah Lauritzen (20.15%) and former director Barbara Hockett (17%). Outside of the top three spots are incumbent Jim Nejedly (16.45%) who trails Hockett by 2,189 votes, then incumbent Paul Causey (15.71%) and finally challenger Nathan Jaquez (8.35%).

Election order holds steady in San Ramon Valley contests as more votes counted

Arnerich, Morgan and Fong ahead in Danville; Bratt and Clark maintain in SRVUSD