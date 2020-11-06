San Ramon: Gómez maintains razor thin lead, 55 votes over Perkins for District 1 council

The San Ramon City Council District 1 race remains too close to call with public health professional Luz Gómez maintaining a slim 55-vote advantage over incumbent Councilman Scott Perkins, according to updated election results released by the Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder's Office on Friday afternoon.

Gómez, who held a 41-vote lead after Election Night, maintained her position after additional city ballots were processed since Tuesday night. Councilman Dave Hudson has also kept a comfortable advantage in the at-large race for mayor while parks commissioner Sridhar Verose is in position to take the race for City Council District 3, according to Friday's totals.

County officials estimate that there are approximately 70,000 ballots left to be processed across Contra Costa County, an estimated 65,000 of which are vote-by-mail ballots and the remaining 5,000 are provisional or conditional voter ballots.

In her race to represent District 1 on the City Council, Gómez saw her lead slightly grow in her bid to unseat Perkins. Gómez has earned 3,975 votes (50.35%), compared to 3,920 votes (49.65%) for Perkins -- a margin of 55 votes.

Over in District 3, Verose has been able to maintain a comfortable lead after earning 3,442 votes (46.31%) -- up from 45.84% on Election Night -- followed by professor Reza Majlesi at 2,236 votes (30.08%), tech professional Varun Kaushal at 899 votes (12.09%) and community organizer Sameera Rajwade at 856 votes (11.52%).