County issues reminder for property tax bills

Contra Costa County Tax Collector's Office has issued a reminder that all secured property tax bills are due no later than Dec. 10 for homeowners to avoid any late penalties, and that there are a variety of options available for residents to submit payments.

The first round of 2020-21 property tax payments were due on Nov. 1; however, county officials did acknowledge this year’s secured tax bills were mailed later than usual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and that county staff members are available to help guide residents through the process. Taxpayers would still typically have until Dec. 10 pay without penalty, despite the mailing issue.

For residents interested in meeting with the Tax Collector’s Office in-person, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the office has limited in-person meetings to by appointment only, so residents will need to call ahead of time to set up a time.

Residents can speak to a representative from the office to ask questions or set up an appointment by calling 925-957-5280, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. -- although county representatives did note that due to the pandemic they are anticipating a higher volume of calls than usual so callers may be placed on hold before connecting.

To save time and avoid potential long lines, the county encourages taxpayers to either mail in their payments or pay them online.