Danville launches new 'Forward Focus Business Grant' program for economic relief

In order to help support local businesses financially hurt by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Danville Town Council last week approved plans for a "Forward Focus Business Grant" program that will allow local businesses to be reimbursed for coronavirus related expenses by the town government.

Approved by the council during its meeting last Wednesday, the program has allocated $250,000 to support local businesses struggling financially due to the pandemic and will additionally help them adapt their operations to continue in a socially distanced world.

"Many businesses are facing ongoing COVID-19 expenses in order to continue providing necessary commercial services for residents or have been required to shift operations outdoors due to health order occupancy restrictions," town staff said in a statement.

Structured for independent local business owners, Grants are limited to $5,000 per business -- reimbursed at 75% of business expenditure -- and will be granted to businesses that meet specific criteria in several grant categories.

Danville residents interested in applying for the program are encouraged to submit in any of the following categories: business marketing, capital investment (weather protection and visibility), permits or other pandemic related expenses.