Danville launches new 'Forward Focus Business Grant' program for economic relief

In order to help support local businesses financially hurt by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Danville Town Council last week approved plans for a "Forward Focus Business Grant" program that will allow local businesses to be reimbursed for coronavirus related expenses by the town government.
Approved by the council during its meeting last Wednesday, the program has allocated $250,000 to support local businesses struggling financially due to the pandemic and will additionally help them adapt their operations to continue in a socially distanced world.
"Many businesses are facing ongoing COVID-19 expenses in order to continue providing necessary commercial services for residents or have been required to shift operations outdoors due to health order occupancy restrictions," town staff said in a statement.
Structured for independent local business owners, Grants are limited to $5,000 per business -- reimbursed at 75% of business expenditure -- and will be granted to businesses that meet specific criteria in several grant categories.
Danville residents interested in applying for the program are encouraged to submit in any of the following categories: business marketing, capital investment (weather protection and visibility), permits or other pandemic related expenses.
"To be eligible, businesses must hold an active Town of Danville business license, be an independently owned, small brick and mortar business (not a corporately held business) and be in one of the following categories: retail, restaurant, personal service, fitness/entertainment, experiential use or neighborhood-serving commercial," town staff said.
To help applicants learn about the grant program and other opportunities for financial support, the Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County is hosting a webinar on Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. Interested residents can register for the webinar online at www.wdbccc.com/bounce-back-contra-costa/employer.
Business owners can apply and learn more about the Forward Focus Business Grant Program, online at www.danville.ca.gov/businessfunding.
