Danville: Council to discuss 39th annual Mayor's Installation and Community Service Awards

The Danville Town Council is set to review preparations for the town's 39th Annual Mayor’s Installation and Community Service Awards during a special study session on Tuesday.

Set to be held in-person at the Danville Community Center, residents are invited to attend the meeting in-person, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic social distancing policies will apply -- attendees will not be allowed to sit next to each other -- and space will be limited.

At the meeting, town staff and council members will discuss plans and nominations for its community service awards, which every year celebrates members of the Danville community who have dedicated a significant amount of time or effort to making their home a better place.

Traditionally held alongside the Community Service Awards is the mayor's installation, which sees all sitting Town Council members voting on who should serve as mayor and vice mayor for the coming year. In election years the ceremony also typically features the oath-of-office for newly elected, or re-elected, council members.

In years past, the vice mayor has traditionally been selected to serve as mayor for the coming year; however, with Vice Mayor Lisa Blackwell opting not to run for re-election this fall, that unofficial tradition will not be followed in 2020.