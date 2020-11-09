Danville: Council to discuss 39th annual Mayor's Installation and Community Service Awards

The Danville Town Council is set to review preparations for the town's 39th Annual Mayor’s Installation and Community Service Awards during a special study session on Tuesday.
Set to be held in-person at the Danville Community Center, residents are invited to attend the meeting in-person, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic social distancing policies will apply -- attendees will not be allowed to sit next to each other -- and space will be limited.
At the meeting, town staff and council members will discuss plans and nominations for its community service awards, which every year celebrates members of the Danville community who have dedicated a significant amount of time or effort to making their home a better place.
Traditionally held alongside the Community Service Awards is the mayor's installation, which sees all sitting Town Council members voting on who should serve as mayor and vice mayor for the coming year. In election years the ceremony also typically features the oath-of-office for newly elected, or re-elected, council members.
In years past, the vice mayor has traditionally been selected to serve as mayor for the coming year; however, with Vice Mayor Lisa Blackwell opting not to run for re-election this fall, that unofficial tradition will not be followed in 2020.
The Town Council's special study session is set to be held at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
A limited number of residents will be allowed to attend the meeting in-person at the Danville Community Center, 420 Front St. Social distancing practices and masks will be strictly enforced for attendees.
In other business
The Town Council is also scheduled to hold a special meeting reviewing the town's financial situation, during an additional study session held prior to the start of its awards ceremony discussion.
Specifically, town officials will come together to review the town's audited comprehensive annual financial report for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
During that meeting town staff will review the town's general fund, expenditures and reserves documented over the past year.
That meeting will be held online via video teleconferencing application Zoom -- which can be accessed using Webinar ID 847 4405 9709 -- at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Residents can have public comments read into the record by contacting the city clerk at 314-3307 or [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on Monday.
