News

DMV closing Walnut Creek office for good; Stoneridge Mall site to serve as replacement

Also: Remodeled Pleasanton field office on West Las Positas reopening next Monday

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 9, 2020, 12:47 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The California Department of Motors Vehicles is permanently closing its Walnut Creek field office at the end of this week after not renewing the lease for its location there, and a second office will open in Pleasanton as a replacement later in the month.

Patrons have until 5 p.m. Friday (Nov. 13) to visit the Walnut Creek location just outside downtown at 1910 North Broadway before they will need to conduct business at another DMV office.

The state will be offering a replacement office at the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton starting Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. The temporary DMV station at the mall originally opened in July while the regular Pleasanton field office on West Las Positas Boulevard had its roof, furniture and HVAC system replaced.

"We have recently made many alternatives available for our customers," DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a statement. "Most DMV transactions can now be completed without visiting a field office by using our expanded online services, kiosks, business partners or mail."

The remodeled Pleasanton field office is scheduled to reopen next Monday (Nov. 16) at 8 a.m. Meanwhile, the Stoneridge Mall location (2621 Stoneridge Mall Road, Unit G225B) is closed from now until Nov. 23 to accommodate the transfer of office equipment.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Walnut Creek area customers can also visit nearby field offices in Concord (2070 Diamond Blvd.) and Pittsburg (1399 Buchanan Rd.), in addition to the field office in Pleasanton at 6300 W. Las Positas Blvd.

The DMV encourages customers to use its online and expanded virtual services and other service channels for transactions such as driver's license and vehicle registration renewals. A service adviser is available on the DMV website to help customers learn about their options for completing DMV tasks: dmv.ca.gov.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

DMV closing Walnut Creek office for good; Stoneridge Mall site to serve as replacement

Also: Remodeled Pleasanton field office on West Las Positas reopening next Monday

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 9, 2020, 12:47 pm

The California Department of Motors Vehicles is permanently closing its Walnut Creek field office at the end of this week after not renewing the lease for its location there, and a second office will open in Pleasanton as a replacement later in the month.

Patrons have until 5 p.m. Friday (Nov. 13) to visit the Walnut Creek location just outside downtown at 1910 North Broadway before they will need to conduct business at another DMV office.

The state will be offering a replacement office at the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton starting Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. The temporary DMV station at the mall originally opened in July while the regular Pleasanton field office on West Las Positas Boulevard had its roof, furniture and HVAC system replaced.

"We have recently made many alternatives available for our customers," DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a statement. "Most DMV transactions can now be completed without visiting a field office by using our expanded online services, kiosks, business partners or mail."

The remodeled Pleasanton field office is scheduled to reopen next Monday (Nov. 16) at 8 a.m. Meanwhile, the Stoneridge Mall location (2621 Stoneridge Mall Road, Unit G225B) is closed from now until Nov. 23 to accommodate the transfer of office equipment.

Walnut Creek area customers can also visit nearby field offices in Concord (2070 Diamond Blvd.) and Pittsburg (1399 Buchanan Rd.), in addition to the field office in Pleasanton at 6300 W. Las Positas Blvd.

The DMV encourages customers to use its online and expanded virtual services and other service channels for transactions such as driver's license and vehicle registration renewals. A service adviser is available on the DMV website to help customers learn about their options for completing DMV tasks: dmv.ca.gov.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.