DMV closing Walnut Creek office for good; Stoneridge Mall site to serve as replacement

The California Department of Motors Vehicles is permanently closing its Walnut Creek field office at the end of this week after not renewing the lease for its location there, and a second office will open in Pleasanton as a replacement later in the month.

Patrons have until 5 p.m. Friday (Nov. 13) to visit the Walnut Creek location just outside downtown at 1910 North Broadway before they will need to conduct business at another DMV office.

The state will be offering a replacement office at the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton starting Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. The temporary DMV station at the mall originally opened in July while the regular Pleasanton field office on West Las Positas Boulevard had its roof, furniture and HVAC system replaced.

"We have recently made many alternatives available for our customers," DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a statement. "Most DMV transactions can now be completed without visiting a field office by using our expanded online services, kiosks, business partners or mail."

The remodeled Pleasanton field office is scheduled to reopen next Monday (Nov. 16) at 8 a.m. Meanwhile, the Stoneridge Mall location (2621 Stoneridge Mall Road, Unit G225B) is closed from now until Nov. 23 to accommodate the transfer of office equipment.