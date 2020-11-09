San Ramon: Council to talk Bollinger Canyon Road/Iron Horse Trail overcrossing project

Located where Bollinger Canyon Road and the Iron Horse Trail intersect, the project has an estimated total design and construction cost of $20.8 million, according to Bartlett, that will be paid through a combination of county, federal and city sources

In addition to the $9.2 million for construction, during Tuesday's meeting staff will also recommend that the city reappropriate $ million in capital improvement funds and $3,601,000 from 2019 certificate of participation debt-financing for pavement management.

"The Bollinger overcrossing project arose from the desire to enhance safety for pedestrians and bicyclists using the Iron Horse Trail, improve traffic flow on Bollinger Canyon Road, facilitate alternative transportation and enhance recreation. The project has been the subject of a study, environmental analysis and efforts to obtain funding for over 10 years," division manager and district engineer Robin Bartlett said in a staff report to the council.

A project city staff say has been the under review and discussed for more than a decade, they recommend council members approve $9.2 million for the pedestrian overpass, which would be used to increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists in the area.

After years of discussion, the San Ramon City Council is set to consider authorizing funds for the Bollinger Canyon Road/Iron Horse Regional Trail bicycle pedestrian overcrossing project during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Set to be developed over a period of approximately 25 years, the CityWalk Master Plan includes the development of up to 4,500 multi-family homes, a 169-room hotel, 166,000 square feet of commercial space, several new parking structures and a parks system that is privately owned but publicly available, located on the Bishop Ranch property in central San Ramon.

* Continuing their review of the City Walk Master Plan, the council will also review several development agreements with the property that aim to ensure that the project's development is in line with city policies and ordinances.

* Next, council members will review library service level changes that have been proposed for the first half of 2021.

Pending Tuesday's discussion, the council plans to give additional review of the project and will consider final approval or denial at a later date.

Adopted in 2006 to guide the development of the 128-acre office and service commercial area in northwest San Ramon, the Crow Canyon Specific Plan is in need of an update in order to adjust to various economic and social developments since the plan was first approved, according to city staff.

* The council is also set to continue its review of the Crow Canyon Specific Plan update, and will consider formally introducing the plan for official review and potential future approval.

The San Ramon study session will be held at 5:30 p.m. and can be streamed on the city's YouTube channel.

Tuesday's San Ramon discussion is an informative meeting with no official decision to be made by city officials. Last month, the Danville Town Council issued formal opposition to the project, citing significant policy and environmental issues the town claims the project presents.

Located in unincorporated Contra Costa County just east of Danville, the Tassajara Parks project includes a 54-acre development footprint (of the total property's 771 acres) that includes 125 single-family homes, public streets, related grading, a neighborhood park, drainage facilities, staging area and other improvements.

* During a special study session held prior to the start of the council's regular meeting, city officials will gather to review plans for the Tassajara Parks agricultural preserve agreement that is currently under review by the Contra Costa County Planning Commission.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 11/09/2020” in the subject line.

The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 917 2239 4974.

Among those sources are the Measure J "Return to Source" funds, Measure J "Transportation for Livable Communities" grants and the 2019 certificate of participation debt-financing.

San Ramon: Council to talk Bollinger Canyon Road/Iron Horse Trail overcrossing project

Tassajara Parks project input, CityWalk agreements, Crow Canyon Specific Plan update also on tap