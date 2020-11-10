Contra Costa County regresses to red tier after local resurgence of COVID-19

Due to a recent resurgence of the coronavirus in Contra Costa County, the California Department of Public Health moved the region back into the red tier of its four-tier color-coded pandemic measurement system on Tuesday.

Set to officially go into effect on Friday, the move will restore safety requirements aimed at reducing the spread of the virus such as limiting indoor business activities and prohibiting public gatherings.

“The most critical way to protect against COVID-19 is to wear a face covering whenever you are near people who do not live with you, and whenever you go in a building that is not your home,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa health officer. “Face coverings help prevent people who do not know they are infected from spreading the virus to others. My mask protects you. Your mask protects me. Masks also provide some direct protection for the wearer.”

Contra Costa County was placed in the state's less restrictive orange tier on Oct. 27, however it has officially been downgraded due to a sharp increase in the number of new cases per capita.

According to county Health Services, on Tuesday the seven-day average, per capita number of new cases was 5.3 in Contra Costa, higher than permitted for counties in the orange tier for two consecutive weeks.