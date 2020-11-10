Hope Hospice honors military veterans

Hope Hospice is finding creative ways to acknowledge the military service of its patients.
During the past five years, an average of 10% of Hope Hospice patients have spent many of their prime years as members of the United States armed forces. To commemorate this service while providing compassionate end-of-life care to these patients, Hope Hospice has instituted a Veteran Blanket Program.
Volunteer Thais Carlucci heads up the drive, procuring soft fleece fabric in designs themed after the four major military branches -- Navy, Marines, Army and Air Force -- to make cozy lap blankets. An American flag motif is used for veterans of the smaller branches, such as the U.S. Coast Guard.
Social workers present a blanket in the appropriate design to the patient and family during the admissions process.
"Feedback from patient families over the years has been that family members keep the blankets long after the patient has passed on, as a warm memory," Carlucci said.
The blanket program began in 2016, after a Hope Hospice team brainstormed on how to honor patients with military service. Carlucci, who has service members in her own family, suggested the idea of a themed blanket, since a comfort item is a welcomed gift.
Recently, Hope Hospice also started giving out special lapel pins with the message, "Hope Hospice Honors Veterans." The pins come with patriotic stands for families to display them at a patient's bedside if they are unable to wear them.
The Veterans Appreciation Program is supported by American Legion Post 237, based in Pleasanton. Legion member Earl Stevens, who also volunteers for Hope Hospice, was instrumental in connecting Hope Hospice with the Legion, which donates funds to cover the cost of fabric.
The number of blankets needed each year varies, but Carlucci says she and other volunteers find themselves making at least 30.
Learn more about Hope Hospice services and community programs at HopeHospice.com or by calling 829-8770.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.