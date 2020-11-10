Hope Hospice honors military veterans

Hope Hospice is finding creative ways to acknowledge the military service of its patients.

Slideshow Hope Hospice home health aide Jose Benitez presents a veteran appreciation pin to patient Norman Thomas, who also displays his U.S. Army-themed lap blanket. (Contributed photo) Commemorative pins that can be worn or displayed at the bedside are presented to Hope Hospice patients who are military veterans. (Contributed photo) Previous Next

During the past five years, an average of 10% of Hope Hospice patients have spent many of their prime years as members of the United States armed forces. To commemorate this service while providing compassionate end-of-life care to these patients, Hope Hospice has instituted a Veteran Blanket Program.

Volunteer Thais Carlucci heads up the drive, procuring soft fleece fabric in designs themed after the four major military branches -- Navy, Marines, Army and Air Force -- to make cozy lap blankets. An American flag motif is used for veterans of the smaller branches, such as the U.S. Coast Guard.

Social workers present a blanket in the appropriate design to the patient and family during the admissions process.

"Feedback from patient families over the years has been that family members keep the blankets long after the patient has passed on, as a warm memory," Carlucci said.