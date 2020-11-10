San Ramon: Perkins leapfrogs Gómez, ahead by 75 votes in latest count for District 1 council

County officials have also documented an 85.59% voter turnout in District 1 -- which primarily encompasses in San Ramon's northwestern region, roughly located west of Alcosta Boulevard and north of Montevideo School Park -- with 10,666 ballots being collected from 12,462 registered voters in the region.

The two have been neck and neck since Election Night, with Gómez walking away with a 41-vote lead after the polls closed on Nov. 3 and then growing that lead to 51 on Friday before falling behind in the most recent count.

After trailing by 55 votes as of Friday, according to the most recent election results released by the Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder's Office as of Tuesday evening Perkins has earned 4,594 votes (50.41%) against Gómez who has collected 4,519 votes (49.59%).

The race to represent District 1 on the San Ramon City Council still remains too close to call one week after Election Night, however incumbent Councilman Scott Perkins has taken a 75-vote lead against his lone opponent, public health professional Luz Gómez.

Additionally, Perkins serves on the chairperson for the Tri-Valley Transportation Council, and as a member of the Board of Directors of the East Bay Regional Communications System Authority.

Lending his civic expertise to a number of agencies throughout the city, Perkins also currently serves as the council advisor on the Innovation and Technology, Arts, Economic Development and Open Space advisory committees.

A strong proponent for fiscal responsibility, since joining the council in 2003 he has been on the vitally important Council Finance Committee and Infrastructure Committee, assignments he said he requested due to his passionate commitment to keeping the city fiscally sound.

Campaigning heavily on experience and a pro-continuity platform, Perkins said his main priorities throughout the election process were to keep the council "conscientious, fiscally responsible, collaborative and engaged."

Residents should be advised that election figures will likely change in the coming days as final vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots and other qualifying ballots are processed, according to the California Secretary of State.

Contra Costa County officials have stated that countywide voter turnout rests at 82.17% and estimate that there are approximately 10,000 ballots left to be processed -- an estimated 5,000 of which are estimated to be from vote-by-mail and polls, while the remaining 5,000 to be provisional and conditional voter ballots.

"I think that regardless of the outcome this was a really great race and I want to congratulate the people of San Ramon because we've had an amazing turnout of people participating in the democratic process," she added.

"I was just having conversations with my team about what it means and there's actually still a chance my understanding is but it's just going to be a nail-biter and we're just going to wait for more votes to be counted. There are still some outstanding votes to be counted," she told DanvilleSanRamon.com on Tuesday evening.

As of Tuesday night Gómez had not yet conceded the race, saying that while it is a nail-biter she is holding on until the remaining votes in the district come through.

San Ramon: Perkins leapfrogs Gómez, ahead by 75 votes in latest count for District 1 council

Estimated 10,000 ballots left to process countywide; unclear how many in D1 specifically