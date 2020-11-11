Pleasanton: Tribute to Dan Fogelberg via Firehouse

The Firehouse Arts Center in collaboration with the Franklin Opera House in Franklin, New Hampshire, is presenting a livestream concert featuring the Don Campbell Band with a tribute to late American singer-songwriter Dan Fogelberg at 4:30 p.m. this Saturday.

Fogelberg, a '70s-'80s folk-rock icon, stuck to an artistic vision that ranges from bluegrass and country to instrumental to pop and rock 'n' roll. His biggest mainstream success was in the early '80s with "Longer," "Leader of the Band" and "Same Old Lang Syne." He continued to record into the '90s, adding a Christmas album in 1999 and a "Very Best of..." album, released in 2001. Fogelberg died in December 2007.

Tickets for the concert are $17. The livestream link will remain live for 24 hours, allowing viewers to adjust the start time of the concert to best fit their schedules.