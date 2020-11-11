News

Pleasanton: Tribute to Dan Fogelberg via Firehouse

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 11, 2020, 10:47 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Don Campbell Band. (Photo by Stewart Smith Photography)

The Firehouse Arts Center in collaboration with the Franklin Opera House in Franklin, New Hampshire, is presenting a livestream concert featuring the Don Campbell Band with a tribute to late American singer-songwriter Dan Fogelberg at 4:30 p.m. this Saturday.

Fogelberg, a '70s-'80s folk-rock icon, stuck to an artistic vision that ranges from bluegrass and country to instrumental to pop and rock 'n' roll. His biggest mainstream success was in the early '80s with "Longer," "Leader of the Band" and "Same Old Lang Syne." He continued to record into the '90s, adding a Christmas album in 1999 and a "Very Best of..." album, released in 2001. Fogelberg died in December 2007.

Tickets for the concert are $17. The livestream link will remain live for 24 hours, allowing viewers to adjust the start time of the concert to best fit their schedules.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Pleasanton: Tribute to Dan Fogelberg via Firehouse

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 11, 2020, 10:47 pm

The Firehouse Arts Center in collaboration with the Franklin Opera House in Franklin, New Hampshire, is presenting a livestream concert featuring the Don Campbell Band with a tribute to late American singer-songwriter Dan Fogelberg at 4:30 p.m. this Saturday.

Fogelberg, a '70s-'80s folk-rock icon, stuck to an artistic vision that ranges from bluegrass and country to instrumental to pop and rock 'n' roll. His biggest mainstream success was in the early '80s with "Longer," "Leader of the Band" and "Same Old Lang Syne." He continued to record into the '90s, adding a Christmas album in 1999 and a "Very Best of..." album, released in 2001. Fogelberg died in December 2007.

Tickets for the concert are $17. The livestream link will remain live for 24 hours, allowing viewers to adjust the start time of the concert to best fit their schedules.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.