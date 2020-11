Slideshow (Photo courtesy of PPD) (Photo courtesy of DPS) (Photo courtesy of PPD) (Photo courtesy of PPD) (Photo courtesy of DPS) (Photo courtesy of DPS) Previous Next

Police and law enforcement officials throughout the Tri-Valley took part Monday in the 2020 Law Enforcement Torch Run that leads into the Special Olympics Northern California "Fall Games @ Home" -- being held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The torch run began its Tri-Valley leg with the Livermore Police Department, before moving to Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville police departments as well as CHP Dublin.