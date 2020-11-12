Danville: Museum sets special presentation on life, legacy of Adolph Sutro

For lovers of local and regional history, the Museum of the San Ramon Valley is hosting a free virtual session on San Francisco icon Adolph Sutro, who after immigrating from Germany became the city's 24th mayor.

Set to be streamed online on Nov. 19, the virtual program will help attendees learn about the life and legacy of Sutro, who made his mark on the city and region through his extensive business acumen, philanthropic efforts and political career.

"Anyone who has been to San Francisco has seen the Sutro Tower looming over the city. A visit to Land's End and you see Sutro Baths. You may well have walked through Sutro Gardens to enjoy the views and beauty. All well-known locations in San Francisco but who was Sutro," museum spokesperson John Keenan said. "To say this man led a full and interesting life would be an understatement."

The event will be lead by Diana Kohnke of San Francisco State University's Sutro Library, who will give a presentation on how Sutro made a fortune in the Comstock Lode, became one of the largest landowners in San Francisco, planted his own forest and became mayor of the city.

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley's free virtual presentation on Adolph Sutro will be held at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19. Interested participants will receive a link for the event after registering on the museum's website.