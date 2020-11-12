Danville: Village Theatre and Art Gallery reopens for in-person visitors

Residents who have been eager to check out local art installations are in luck because the Village Theatre and Art Gallery in downtown Danville has officially opened for visitors who can schedule appointments beforehand.

Reopening to visitors after closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, patrons -- after scheduling an appointment -- will be able to come and see the museum's current exhibit "California Dreaming: Finding Beauty in My Own Backyard" which will be on display through Dec. 18.

Visitors are asked to follow the posted COVID-19 guidelines that includes following social distancing and wearing masks.

To make an appointment, visitors should go to the Village Theatre and Art Gallery webpage. The by-appointment viewing will be available through Thanksgiving weekend.

The gallery is currently open to walk-ins as well as by appointment time, Tuesdays to Thursdays from 1-5 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.