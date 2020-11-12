Dinosaur show at Pleasanton fairgrounds

Slideshow Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru. (Photo courtesy of Pinnacle Production Group) Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru. (Photo courtesy of Pinnacle Production Group) Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru. (Photo courtesy of Pinnacle Production Group) Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru. (Photo courtesy of Pinnacle Production Group) Previous Next

Dinosaurs took over the Alameda County Fairgrounds starting this week as the Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru traveling tour arrived for a three-weekend stay in Pleasanton.

Aiming to bring prehistoric animals to life," the event features 80 life-sized dinosaur replicas laid out for a drive-thru show that also includes options for a guided audio tour and adventure photographs.

"We love that we can bring these prehistoric animals to life," said Sanjay Syal, president and CEO of Pinnacle Production Group. "And we hope this event will give families a safe and exciting adventure during these difficult times."

The event is in town this weekend, Thursday through Sunday next week and Wednesday through Sunday on Thanksgiving weekend.

Tickets start at $49 per carload of up to eight people. Advance purchase is required; visit www.dinosauradventure.com or alamedacountyfair.com.