San Ramon: Clarkson to talk regional coronavirus spike during Mayor's Breakfast

Mayor and guests to talk local response to COVID-19 pandemic

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 12, 2020, 2:01 pm 0
San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is set to once again bring a collection of local leaders together for his virtual Mayor's Breakfast series on Friday, during which time they will review recent developments concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson. (File photo)

Specifically, during Friday's event, Clarkson and a collection of guests will review Contra Costa County's recent regression to red status -- according to California's four-tier color-coded classification system -- after local resurgence of COVID-19.

"This week the news has been dominated by encouraging stories regarding COVID-19 vaccination test results. Also today, Contra Costa Health Services announced that Contra Costa would be moving back to the Red Tier effective Friday, Nov. 13," Clarkson said in an email to residents on Wednesday.

Announced Wednesday by Contra Costa County Health Services, the red-tier designation was announced due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases throughout the county. The designation will mandate some indoor businesses to limit operations in an effort to curtail the spread.

Clarkson will be joined at Friday's meeting by Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton and associate of medicine at the University of California Dr. Patrick Joseph, who will review what the new tier means and provide information on the local response to the pandemic.

Residents can submit questions for guests to answer via email to [email protected] with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the title of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast is set to start at 9 a.m. and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by Zoom using webinar ID 992 7291 5501.

Residents can also choose to simply listen in by calling 1-669-900-6833 and dialing in the aforementioned webinar ID when prompted.

