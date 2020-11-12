San Ramon: Clarkson to talk regional coronavirus spike during Mayor's Breakfast

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is set to once again bring a collection of local leaders together for his virtual Mayor's Breakfast series on Friday, during which time they will review recent developments concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, during Friday's event, Clarkson and a collection of guests will review Contra Costa County's recent regression to red status -- according to California's four-tier color-coded classification system -- after local resurgence of COVID-19.

"This week the news has been dominated by encouraging stories regarding COVID-19 vaccination test results. Also today, Contra Costa Health Services announced that Contra Costa would be moving back to the Red Tier effective Friday, Nov. 13," Clarkson said in an email to residents on Wednesday.

Announced Wednesday by Contra Costa County Health Services, the red-tier designation was announced due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases throughout the county. The designation will mandate some indoor businesses to limit operations in an effort to curtail the spread.

Clarkson will be joined at Friday's meeting by Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton and associate of medicine at the University of California Dr. Patrick Joseph, who will review what the new tier means and provide information on the local response to the pandemic.