Perkins maintains slim lead for San Ramon City Council District 1 in latest count

Ballots continue to be counted in the too-close-to-call race to represent District 1 on the San Ramon City Council, and Councilman Scott Perkins has so far maintained his razor thin lead that stood at 72 votes as of Friday's update from the Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder's Office.

Perkins, who is seeking a fifth consecutive term, holds a 72-vote lead over his lone competitor, public health professional and first-time candidate Luz Gómez.

The current splits see Perkins in the lead with 4,599 votes (50.39%) against Gómez, who has collected 4,527 votes (49.61%).

That represents a slight decrease from Perkins' 75-vote advantage reported on Tuesday, which was the first time the incumbent took the lead in the tabulation process. Gómez was slightly ahead in results released on Election Night on Nov. 3 and in the initial days after.

County officials have also documented an 85.72% voter turnout in District 1 -- which primarily encompasses San Ramon's northwestern region, roughly located west of Alcosta Boulevard and north of Montevideo School Park -- with 10,683 ballots being collected from 12,462 registered voters in the region.