Danville goes virtual for 39th annual Mayor's Installation and Community Service Awards

Dec. 8 event to also feature oath-of-office ceremony for Arnerich, Fong, Morgan

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 15, 2020, 4:41 pm
The town of Danville is going virtual for its 39th annual Mayor's Installation and Community Service Awards, ensuring that the coronavirus pandemic will not prevent the council's swearing-in ceremony nor the town acknowledging the exemplary service of its community members.

Set to be livestreamed online on Dec. 8, the Community Service Awards will feature town officials presenting awards to members of the town who have contributed significantly toward the betterment of the town over the past year.

Awards will include commendations to outgoing commissioners in 2020, service awards, awards of merit and the coveted Danville Award -- which is presented to particularly exceptional individuals or groups who, according to Councilman Robert Storer, have spent "a great deal of effort and a great deal of time dedicated to making Danville a very special place to live."

Additionally, the evening will feature the Mayor's Installation which sees all sitting Town Council members voting on which council members should serve as mayor and vice mayor for the coming year.

The ceremony will also feature the oath-of-office for newly elected and re-elected, council members who were voted in during the Nov. 3 ballot -- as of Friday, Councilman Newell Arnerich, Councilwoman Renee Morgan and Senior Advisory Commissioner Dave Fong were the projected winners of the council election.

The award ceremony will serve as the final official act as vice mayor for Lisa Blackwell, who opted to not run for re-election in order to spend time with her family and travel.

The event will be livestreamed online at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 at www.danville.ca.gov/mayorsinstallation.

