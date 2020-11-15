Tree maintenance work to begin on Iron Horse Trail in Danville

Danville residents who frequent the Iron Horse Regional Trail are advised that contractors will be conducting tree trimming and tree removal operations along the trail, between Love Lane and Del Amigo Road, starting this week.

Set to begin Monday and last through Friday weather-permitting, work will be conducted by contractors for Contra Costa County Public Works and the San Ramon Valley Unified School District from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Current social-distancing protocol will be observed by contractors, and trail users are advised to consider alternate routes due to anticipated delays and potential trail obstructions, officials said.

"This trail maintenance work is to improve trail user security, tree health, and fire safety for this portion of the Iron Horse corridor. This is a cooperative project between Contra Costa County Public Works and the San Ramon Valley Unified School District and it supports improvements being made at the San Ramon Valley High School," county works officials said in a statement.