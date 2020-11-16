Contra Costa, Alameda among counties moved to purple tier as governor pulls 'emergency brake' on reopening plans

Most of the Bay Area's counties will move into more-restrictive reopening tiers this week as the state attempts to extinguish its current rise in new coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

A total of 28 counties -- including Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Napa, Santa Cruz and Solano counties -- will be moved into the most-restrictive purple tier on Tuesday, part of what Newsom described as the state "pulling the emergency brake" on its reopening plans.

In addition, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties moved into the red tier, the second most-restrictive tier in the system.

According to Newsom, the state has seen its quickest increase in new cases statewide over the last 10 days since the pandemic began in earnest in March.

"Every age group, every demographic, racial, ethnic (group) in every part of the state, we are seeing case rates increase and positivity rates increase as well," Newsom said during his Monday afternoon briefing on the pandemic.