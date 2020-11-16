Danville council to review 2019-20 audited financial report

The Danville Town Council is set to review the town's financial situation and consider accepting the fiscal year 2019-20 audited comprehensive annual financial report on Tuesday evening.

Set to be held remotely in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, during the meeting town officials will receive a report on total town revenues versus expenditures, and how the pandemic has affected financial operations.

According to a staff report by finance manager and treasurer Lani Ha, the town's general fund has realized a net decrease of $693,663 from the 2018-19 fiscal year into 2019-20; however, revenues exceeded expenditures by $7,193,320 "with net operating transfers to other funds of $11,459,475."

"A transfer of $3,392,641 is recommended from unreserved/undesignated to the COVID reserve fund to assist with potential shortfall of FY 2020-2021 revenues or expenditures due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Ha said.

The council is also set to hear a report on activities conducted by the Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission over the past year. Presented by commission chair Jane Joyce, the annual report will also list the accomplishments, goals and aspirations of the parks department.