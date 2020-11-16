San Ramon Planning Commission to again debate proposed Costco gas station

BREAKING NEWS: Contra Costa County moving to COVID purple tier on Tuesday

At the Oct. 20 hearing, city staff say they received more than 70 written comments primarily in favor of the proposed service station and more than 20 expressing concerns.

Tuesday's review will be a continuation of the Planning Commission's discussion during its regular meeting on Oct. 20, which was tabled after an hours-long debate on the CityWalk Master Plan development agreement took over that meeting.

The Costco Wholesale store and tire center, located at 3150 Fostoria Way in Danville, does not currently have a gas station.

Proposed to be located at the site of the Office Depot building on 3111 Fostoria Way, city officials say the station would include a 12,663-square-foot canopy with signage on all sides, an approximately 200-square-foot control facility and associated site improvements and landscape enhancement on the 2.88-acre lot.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to consider approving plans Tuesday for a new 32-pump Costco gas station which, if approved, would be affiliated with the warehouse store located across the street within Danville town limits.

The San Ramon Planning Commission's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 951 2723 2493.

"No one around here knew anything about this until about 10 days prior to the meeting. Residents got a pink stock paper flier about the meeting which looked like junk mail. To this day, locals are surprised to hear about this. Evidently, they threw out the notice," Bristow added.

"The problem is the only residents that would be negatively affected by the mega-station live in Danville, including me," Jon Bristow told DanvilleSanRamon.com. "It's true that the council stopped Costco from building the station on the Danville side directly next to homes, but it seems reluctant to fight the latest plan, which would still create health issues and a traffic nightmare for the people living nearby."

Some residents, particularly in Danville, have vocalized issue with the project, arguing that it may create server traffic issues among other potential problems.

Associate city planner Shinei Tsukamoto said that comments opposing the project generally took issue with air quality, safety of the proposed large underground storage tanks, noise from operations, traffic and economic hardship to existing service stations in the region.

* Commissioners are also scheduled to continue their review of the proposed Bridges Golf Club 7,430-square-foot deck addition, which city staff say would be used for expanded private events and restaurant operations.

* The Planning Commission is also set to consider endorsing the long-discussed updates to the Crow Canyon Specific Plan, which is geared toward increasing the economic development of the 128- acre office and service commercial area.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 11/17/2020” in the subject line.

San Ramon Planning Commission to again debate proposed Costco gas station

Bridges Golf Club deck addition, Crow Canyon Specific Plan update also on tap Tuesday