SRVUSD board to discuss reopening schools for in-person learning

Reopening schools for in-person learning will be the main topic of conversation during the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education's regular meeting on Tuesday.

Currently, the district is preparing for transitional kindergarten through 12th-grade students being able to return to class on Jan. 5, 2021, with families being given the option to continue with remote learning.

"We are continuing to work hard to make remote learning the best that it can be while at the same time, we are planning for an eventual return to in-person learning for those who want that option. Flexibility and patience is so important. The district is committed to providing families with a choice because every circumstance is different," Superintendent John Malloy said.

"Though our needs and desires may be varied, it is important to respect the different opinions and needs so that our community remains united in the important work and our common belief that all kids deserve the very best education possible," he added.

It is unclear what impact, if any, Contra Costa County's upcoming reassignment into the purple tier of the state's reopening blueprint will have on SRVUSD's plans.