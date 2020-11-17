News

Danville: Annual Lighting of the Old Oak Tree ceremony goes virtual for 2020

Residents invited to watch event online, drive by the tree after the lighting

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The town of Danville's popular Lighting of the Old Oak Tree ceremony will take place virtually this year, as town officials pivot to continue the time-honored tradition while still respecting the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danville's annual Lighting of the Old Oak Tree ceremony is going virtual in order to help stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo courtesy of the town of Danville)

Set to go live next Wednesday (Nov. 25), the annual event is hosted by both the town government and the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce, who have stated that the lighting ceremony will not be open to public viewing -- although residents are welcome to view the tree after the opening event is completed.

Town staff say the online ceremony will feature a video address by Mayor Karen Stepper and chamber Board Chair Patricia Burgess, as well as songs performed by the Danville Girls Choir and photos from previous year's tree lightings.

"After Wednesday evening, the Oak Tree will be lit for the season. The community is encouraged to enjoy the lights when coming down to shop, dine and pledge to support Danville businesses on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday following Thanksgiving," town officials said in a statement.

In an effort to support local businesses, town officials have also asked that residents use the "#pledgedanville" hashtag on their social media accounts and to shop local.

Danville's annual Lighting of the Old Oak Tree ceremony will be held on Nov. 25 at 6:15 p.m. Residents can view the ceremony on the town of Danville's website and the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

