Danville seeks volunteers for several commission positions

For residents in Danville interested in serving their community while learning about the inner workings of civic governance, the town is currently recruiting volunteers to serve on one of several town commissions seeking new members.

Primarily tasked with advising the Town Council on issues that relate the commission's particular area of focus, serving on a commission allows members of the community to have a direct impact on the policies and decisions that shape their town.

While background knowledge on a committee's area of focus is encouraged, volunteering on an advisory board is seen as a good opportunity for residents to gain entry-level experience in civic governance.

According to Danville city clerk Marie Sunseri, openings are available on the following advisory boards and commissions:

* Design Review Board: One four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024.