Danville seeks volunteers for several commission positions

For residents in Danville interested in serving their community while learning about the inner workings of civic governance, the town is currently recruiting volunteers to serve on one of several town commissions seeking new members.
Primarily tasked with advising the Town Council on issues that relate the commission's particular area of focus, serving on a commission allows members of the community to have a direct impact on the policies and decisions that shape their town.
While background knowledge on a committee's area of focus is encouraged, volunteering on an advisory board is seen as a good opportunity for residents to gain entry-level experience in civic governance.
According to Danville city clerk Marie Sunseri, openings are available on the following advisory boards and commissions:
* Design Review Board: One four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
* Arts Advisory Board: One youth member, two-year term ending June 30, 2022.
* Heritage Resource Commission: Two regular members for terms ending Dec. 31, 2024; and one licensed architect to fulfill term ending Dec. 31, 2023.
* Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission: Two regular members to fulfill terms ending June 30, 2021.
* Planning Commission: Four regular members and one alternate member for four-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2024.
* Contra Costa County Advisory County on Aging: One Danville representative for a two-year term ending June 30, 2022.
* Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District: One Danville representative for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
* Contra Costa County Library Commission: One Danville representative for four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2022.
* Danville Senior Advisory Commission: One senior resident -- applicants must be 55 years or older -- to fill a term ending June 30, 2023.
Applications and detailed descriptions of the responsibilities of each commission can be found on the town's website. Application must be filled out and submitted to the town no later than Dec. 1.
For additional information, residents can contact Sunseri at 314-3401 or [email protected]
