Students invited to participate in monthly Street Smarts Traffic Safety Contest

In an effort to promote pedestrian and motorist safety while providing local students with fun activities to participate in, the San Ramon Valley Street Smarts program has continued its monthly virtual contest series and local students are invited to participate.

First launched for San Ramon Valley Students in September, the Street Smarts Traffic Safety Monthly Contest offers students the opportunity to learn about traffic safety through short, interactive and entertaining online bike and pedestrian themes.

November's contest is open to students in kindergarten through the eighth grade, and features participants watching a series of fun street safety videos. After viewing the videos participants will then be tasked with completing a printable puzzle and submitting their results for review by Street Smarts officials.

Allowing for increased challenge for older students, elementary and middle school students will be given different puzzles to complete -- although students are welcome to complete both types if desired.

Students who successfully complete their puzzle will be randomly selected from among their schools -- students can submit three entries in November -- to win a gift card for a local business in the San Ramon Valley.