Tri-Valley nonprofit food providers adapt to help supply holiday meals

"It's disappointing because so many people are already homebound but (canceling) is for everyone's safety. We are giving it our all and hoping that by next year we are back to our normal routines," Songie said.

Each year the Community Outreach Thanksgiving Dinner would typically host a Thanksgiving Day meal at St. Raymond's in Dublin, but like so many, the group was forced to cancel its beloved tradition due to the pandemic.

"(St. Raymond Catholic Church) in particular has always had a food pantry but this year it has really been beefed up because of the demand," Janet Songie, co-chair of Community Outreach Thanksgiving Dinner, told the Weekly. "Folks can contact the church and fill out some simple registration to receive food."

While traditional communal meals on Thanksgiving have largely been canceled, according to many Tri-Valley nonprofit organizers, food insecurity has only grown in light of the COVID-19 crisis, so groups have adapted by providing takeout services and groceries for families who may need a little extra support this holiday season.

Nonprofit groups that traditionally provide large in-person meals during the holidays have been forced to find creative ways to help feed families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're teaming up with Valley Community Church, and they are collecting the food and packing it out for me," said Kim Chew, director of the food pantry at Valley Bible Church. "I think everybody is missing out on their community, but our prayer is that the time that people are spending with their immediate family will be sweeter."

One of those recipients, Valley Bible Church, also traditionally holds a meal event around Thanksgiving for residents, which it has canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic; however, church officials have adapted by donating Thanksgiving food baskets to residents.

Food pantries throughout the region have seen increased use, with Tri-Valley Haven's pantry for example seeing more patrons -- particularly first-time visitors -- since the pandemic began.

"This year the agencies that usually do Thanksgiving dinners are not serving because of COVID. So there's this huge demand where most people are staying home when they might normally go stay with relatives or something like that," Chow said.

Launched in 2008, the food pantry at Valley Bible Church traditionally offers food baskets full of groceries for families to create their own holiday memories, but this year has seen a significant jump in the number of families picking up baskets.

"If people feel like they are in need of something during the holidays, they can always reach out. We are very customized, so if they come and have a need, we can show them different programs going on," she added.

"For our outreach to the homeless, it's important to talk about (feelings of isolation or loneliness and ask) how are you feeling? Are you connected to your family? How do you feel during the holidays? And just trying to have conversations about it," said Christine Beitsch-Bahmani, CEO of CityServe of the Tri-Valley. "We're nervous because with the pandemic and the holidays in general, we see higher suicide, we see higher depression and anxiety, and then you add a pandemic and illnesses on top of that."

While there are still plenty of options for food-insecure families to receive groceries and meals to create their own Thanksgiving memories, some nonprofit workers are also concerned about the lack of community togetherness and potential isolation many individuals will face without in-person holiday meals.

"Growing up in famine in a third world country myself, I know how it feels to go to bed hungry," Realtor Mony Nop said of the event. "I wanted to help so our team created the Mony Nop Turkey Drop. This event is a fun and simple way for members of our community to give back to those that are less fortunate during the holidays. With the support of our great communities, we hope that no one will go to bed hungry during the holidays."

For Thanksgiving specifically, on Sunday (Nov. 22) Tri-Valley Haven's annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop is set to return, giving residents the opportunity to donate frozen turkeys, gift cards or cash for families in need throughout the region.

Residents and community groups throughout the Bay Area have been stepping up to help support food pantries, such as the Boy Scouts of Pack and Troop 947 who participated in the annual Scouting for Food drive on Nov. 4-14.

"There has definitely been, because of the possibility of a second lockdown coming in, very low donations from the stores," Valdez added. "We haven't had meat and milk and eggs in weeks. Very little produce so right now we've been pretty reliant on the government dropoffs every month."

"I think something that's different during COVID is that we've had to purchase food. Over the summer, we had to spend about $15,000 on a food order which we normally do not do," Dillman said.

Donations are particularly welcome now, according to Tri-Valley Haven spokespeople, who've said that the nonprofit industry is not immune to the economic downturn resulting from the pandemic.

"We're (also) partnering with Open Heart Kitchen to take over the food distribution program that had begun at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, and so that's wonderful. From what I understand, it is a driveup and they will just open their trunks and load them with food," Dillman said.

Located at the Mar Thoma Church, (418 Junction Ave. in Livermore), the food pantry primarily relies on donations from residents and local grocery stores. It is open Mondays through Wednesdays 1-5 p.m., Thursdays from 1-7 p.m., and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. Call Tri-Valley Haven for more information at 449-1664.

"There's definitely people who have arrived at the food pantry thinking, 'Oh, this is my first time; what do I need to do?' I would say a lot of the increase we've seen is due to people having a loss of income," added Christine Dillman, Tri-Valley Haven's director of development.

"Regularly we have our own Tri-Valley Haven food pantry that is open during weekdays, and the need for that has definitely increased ever since March and we serve about 50 families a day. It's all outdoors so that we can proceed with CDC guidelines and maintain social distancing," said Samantha J. Valdez, communications specialist at Tri-Valley Haven.

Tri-Valley nonprofit food providers adapt to help supply holiday meals

Services focus on Thanksgiving groceries for families to create their own dinners, memories