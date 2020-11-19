Danville residents invited to take a shopping vow: 'I Pledge to Support Local'

With the holiday shopping season quickly approaching, the town of Danville has launched the "I Pledge to Support Local" grassroots campaign to encourage residents to support local businesses.

Created in partnership with the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce, the support local pledge is even more relevant this year due to many local businesses being heavily financially impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“In Danville, small businesses are the heart of our community and merchants are working hard to continue to offer safe shopping experiences while still providing outstanding customer service and knowledge,” economic development manager Jill Bergman said in a statement. “Many stores offer online shopping, gift cards, special orders, local delivery, curbside pick-up and gift wrapping to make the experience as easy as possible.”

Residents interested in taking the pledge and supporting their local economy are encouraged to create a shopping and wish list using the Danville Picks Holiday Gift Guide, which is full of holiday gift items that are perfect for the whole family.

Dozens of local business listings, including locations and hours of operation, can also be found on the digital Danville Business Directory.