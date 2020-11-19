Danville residents invited to take a shopping vow: 'I Pledge to Support Local'

With the holiday shopping season quickly approaching, the town of Danville has launched the "I Pledge to Support Local" grassroots campaign to encourage residents to support local businesses.
Created in partnership with the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce, the support local pledge is even more relevant this year due to many local businesses being heavily financially impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“In Danville, small businesses are the heart of our community and merchants are working hard to continue to offer safe shopping experiences while still providing outstanding customer service and knowledge,” economic development manager Jill Bergman said in a statement. “Many stores offer online shopping, gift cards, special orders, local delivery, curbside pick-up and gift wrapping to make the experience as easy as possible.”
Residents interested in taking the pledge and supporting their local economy are encouraged to create a shopping and wish list using the Danville Picks Holiday Gift Guide, which is full of holiday gift items that are perfect for the whole family.
Dozens of local business listings, including locations and hours of operation, can also be found on the digital Danville Business Directory.
Taking the pledge does not stop at simply dedicating to supporting local businesses, and residents are also encouraged to spread the work about supporting the economy both by word of mouth and online, town officials said.
Residents are encouraged to share stories and photos about their "I Pledge To Support Local" experiences on social media channels using the #PledgeDanville hashtag -- which residents can do for a chance to receive Danville-branded swag or a gift card to a local business.
"The I Pledge to Support Local movement keeps funds in the community and helps hard-hit businesses remain open, so they can continue to provide valued goods and services to our community all year round," town staff said. "Danville residents are invited to make an impact together by taking the Pledge to Support Local this holiday season."
Residents who take the pledge to support local are also invited to explore Danville's Tree Trail while doing their shopping and dining downtown. Set to begin on Dec. 1, town staff say the Tree Trail will feature beautifully decorated trees in storefronts throughout town.
Participants of the Tree Trail are further invited to take photos and post their favorite tree -- or trees -- on social media using the tag @livelocallydanville, @townofdanvilleca and @danvilleparksca for Instagram and to use the #DanvilleTreeTrail.
For more information about the I Pledge To Support Local campaign or the Tree Trail, residents can visit www.danville.ca.gov/livelocally.
