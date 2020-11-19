News

Governor implements nightly curfew for non-essential activities in Contra Costa County

Starting Saturday, curfew in effect in purple tier counties from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a limited stay-at-home order for California that will go into effect Saturday night and last for a month to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order is for counties in the purple or most-restrictive tier, including Contra Costa County, in the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan and will order all non-essential work and gatherings to stop from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Newsom announced on Monday that 41 of California's 58 counties would go into the purple tier as COVID-19 cases have increased statewide recently.

— Bay City News Service

The Dude
4 hours ago
Anyone know if this applies to lobbyists and cronies partying at fancy Napa restaurants? Asking for our governor....

