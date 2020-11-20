Perkins projected to win fifth term on San Ramon council; Gómez concedes

According to the most recent election update released at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Perkins has remained in the lead with 4,680 votes (50.38%) against Gómez, a first-time candidate, who has garnered 4,610 votes (49.62%).

"There's a lot of issues that face the city related to housing and traffic and parks. Those are all issues that we will be working on in the near future and I have a lot of experience in all of those areas so I hope my experience will pay off," he added. "I want to thank the voters for their confidence and for voting for me."

"I would say that the decision has been made," Perkins told DanvilleSanRamon.com on Friday. "I thank (the voters) very much for their confidence in what I have accomplished and what I will accomplish."

According to the latest totals from the Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder's Office, Perkins maintains a slim 70-vote advantage over Gómez in the race to represent District 1 on the City Council, making the chances of her making up the margin seemingly impossible at this late stage.

San Ramon City Councilman Scott Perkins has narrowly won his bid for a fifth term on the San Ramon City Council with his lone opponent, public health professional Luz Gómez, calling to congratulate him after the latest election results update Friday afternoon.

County officials have also documented an 87.58% voter turnout in District 1 -- which primarily encompasses San Ramon's northwestern region, roughly located west of Alcosta Boulevard and north of Montevideo School Park -- with 10,914 ballots being collected from 12,462 registered voters in the region.

San Ramon's District 1 race has proven to be the closest contest in the entire Tri-Valley and has been neck and neck since Election Night. After taking an early 41 vote lead on Election Night, Gómez was eventually surpassed by Perkins on Nov. 10 after the incumbent councilman leapfrogged ahead by 75 votes.

"I got a congratulations call from Luz Gomez. She saw the same data and called to congratulate me and I thanked her for running a good clean race on the issues. You know it never got personal, which is the way it should be," Perkins said. "I thanked her for being a good quality opponent and running a good quality race… Quite honestly she would have served the city well I am sure. She doesn't have my experience but that doesn't mean she wouldn't have gained that experience."

Perkins had kind words for Gómez -- who called the councilman to congratulate him on Friday -- and thanked her for running a clean and thoughtful campaign.

Residents should be advised that election figures may change in the coming days as final vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots and other qualifying ballots are processed, according to the California Secretary of State. Official election results in Contra Costa County are expected to be certified by Nov. 30.

Perkins projected to win fifth term on San Ramon council; Gómez concedes

Incumbent ahead by 70 votes for District 1