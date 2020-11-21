County sheriff, DA investigate jail death after inmate fight

A 30-year-old Contra Costa Jail inmate died Tuesday afternoon at the Martinez jail, about 24 hours after having been in a fight with fellow inmates at the West County Detention Facility in Richmond and subsequently treated for injuries at a Martinez hospital.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office on Wednesday were still investigating the death of Ezekiel McCoy of El Sobrante, who had been at the Richmond jail facing several felony charges.

The charges included attempted murder, child endangerment, burglary, having a concealed weapon in his car, domestic violence, making criminal threats and probation violation. He had been arrested by Pinole police officers on July 28.

The sheriff's office said McCoy was injured in a fight at approximately 5 p.m. Monday. He was taken to the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez, where he was treated and released at about midnight into the custody of sheriff's deputies.

McCoy was then taken to the Martinez Detention Facility, where he was placed in a "negative airflow" room pending the results of a COVID-19 test. Such rooms typically serve as isolation rooms to help protect the inmate and/or staff from infectious diseases.