Foundation gives $1.6M to community groups easing hardships of COVID-19 in Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County community groups responding to needs ranging from food to shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic have received $1.6 million in grants from the Contra Costa Regional Health Foundation, in partnership with the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

The 44 community organizations received grants from $10,000 to $50,000 from the health foundation's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund to target needs in food supply and distribution, shelter and emergency housing, financial assistance, public health interventions and other emerging needs including support for essential workers.

Following the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order in mid-March, the health foundation launched its COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.

"The grantees moved quickly to disperse the funds into the community providing immediate assistance to those affected by COVID-19," said Bette Felton, Contra Costa Regional Health Foundation's board chairwoman, in a statement.

"In addition to the five areas of need, we also focused on finding organizations that worked with marginalized communities, as well as those that could provide service to residential facilities for elders and people with disabilities," Felton said.