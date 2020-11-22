News

Motorcyclist dies in crash with bicycle on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

52-year-old from Danville pronounced dead at scene

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

A Danville man died after his motorcycle crashed into a downed bicycle on San Ramon Valley Boulevard on the south side of town on Sunday afternoon, according to Danville police.

The 52-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene; his identity has not yet been revealed publicly, pending notification of his family.

The collision occurred after a bicyclist riding along San Ramon Valley Boulevard in the southbound bicycle lane lost control of their bike and fell into the traffic lane directly in the path of the southbound motorcycle near the Fountain Springs Drive intersection at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police Lt. Jason Ingrassia.

The motorcyclist was unable to avoid a collision and struck the bicycle, sustaining serious injuries that were ultimately fatal, according to Ingrassia. San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist deceased at the scene.

The bicyclist sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to San Ramon Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to Ingrassia.

The lieutenant said no criminal charges were filed in the crash, which police deemed to have been accidental.

San Ramon Valley Boulevard was closed between Fountain Springs Drive and Elworthy Ranch Road during the afternoon because of the emergency response and investigation.

