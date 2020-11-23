Dublin again ranks as best conditioned roads in entire Bay Area

The average overall state of the Bay Area's local roadways has held steady over the past five years and is described as "fair" in a report released Thursday by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

The report grades streets and roads inside cities and unincorporated county areas on a 100-point scale.

In 2019, the average overall score for the region's 43,000 miles of such thoroughfares was 76 -- the same it's been since 2015, according to MTC.

That same year, 37% of roads were classified as "excellent or very good," 33% were classified as "good or fair," 9% were "at risk" and 21% were "poor or failed."

Streets in fair condition are defined as "worn to the point where rehabilitation may be needed to prevent rapid deterioration," according to MTC.