News

Local J. Rockcliff acquired by Silicon Valley brokerage

Merger leaves Sereno with over 500 agents producing nearly $5B in annual sales

by DanvilleSanRamon.com staff / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 23, 2020, 2:17 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

J. Rockcliff Realtors, with offices in Pleasanton, Danville and a number of other East Bay communities, was recently acquired by Sereno Group.

Founded in 2006, Sereno Group is an independently owned and locally operated real estate brokerage with seven offices and 365 agents in Silicon Valley and the Santa Cruz coast.

Combined with J. Rockcliff offices, the two firms will include more than 500 real estate agents producing nearly $5 billion in annual sales.

J. Rockcliff's President and CEO Jeff Sposito said the merger is "a great void and opportunity for quality, independent, like-minded firms to come together and focus on what's best for the agents and clients in the long run. We view this collaboration with Sereno Group as the perfect platform to build our momentum from here."

"There has been a glaring void created by mass consolidation and driven largely by venture capital-backed firms who ultimately have a different priority aim," said Chris Trapani, co-founder and CEO of Sereno Group. "We are convinced it is not in a real estate agents' or customers' best interest, whether they recognize this reality yet or not."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Local J. Rockcliff acquired by Silicon Valley brokerage

Merger leaves Sereno with over 500 agents producing nearly $5B in annual sales

by DanvilleSanRamon.com staff / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 23, 2020, 2:17 pm

J. Rockcliff Realtors, with offices in Pleasanton, Danville and a number of other East Bay communities, was recently acquired by Sereno Group.

Founded in 2006, Sereno Group is an independently owned and locally operated real estate brokerage with seven offices and 365 agents in Silicon Valley and the Santa Cruz coast.

Combined with J. Rockcliff offices, the two firms will include more than 500 real estate agents producing nearly $5 billion in annual sales.

J. Rockcliff's President and CEO Jeff Sposito said the merger is "a great void and opportunity for quality, independent, like-minded firms to come together and focus on what's best for the agents and clients in the long run. We view this collaboration with Sereno Group as the perfect platform to build our momentum from here."

"There has been a glaring void created by mass consolidation and driven largely by venture capital-backed firms who ultimately have a different priority aim," said Chris Trapani, co-founder and CEO of Sereno Group. "We are convinced it is not in a real estate agents' or customers' best interest, whether they recognize this reality yet or not."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.