Local J. Rockcliff acquired by Silicon Valley brokerage

J. Rockcliff Realtors, with offices in Pleasanton, Danville and a number of other East Bay communities, was recently acquired by Sereno Group.

Founded in 2006, Sereno Group is an independently owned and locally operated real estate brokerage with seven offices and 365 agents in Silicon Valley and the Santa Cruz coast.

Combined with J. Rockcliff offices, the two firms will include more than 500 real estate agents producing nearly $5 billion in annual sales.

J. Rockcliff's President and CEO Jeff Sposito said the merger is "a great void and opportunity for quality, independent, like-minded firms to come together and focus on what's best for the agents and clients in the long run. We view this collaboration with Sereno Group as the perfect platform to build our momentum from here."

"There has been a glaring void created by mass consolidation and driven largely by venture capital-backed firms who ultimately have a different priority aim," said Chris Trapani, co-founder and CEO of Sereno Group. "We are convinced it is not in a real estate agents' or customers' best interest, whether they recognize this reality yet or not."