San Ramon council to consider expanding Crow Canyon Specific Plan boundary area

Updates to the plan are based on input from community members as well as city officials according to Yee, and will be used to make the plan adapt to changing conditions throughout the region, such as the concentration of retail in the City Center Bishop Ranch complex.

"As full buildout of the plan area will take place incrementally over a period of many years, a vision is needed to guide future development and redevelopment in order to avoid piecemeal decisions and foreclosed opportunities," Yee added.

"The project consists of targeted updates to the CCSP intended to encourage investment and new development within the plan area through a coordinated program of public improvements and a clear pattern of land uses that provides property owners with a level of certainty regarding the future form and character of development," senior planner Cindy Yee said in a staff report.

Adopted in 2006 to guide the evolution of the 128-acre office and service commercial area, city officials will consider approving targeted updates to the Crow Canyon Specific Plan (CCSP) that will be used to keep the area competitive and economically vibrant.

In its continued efforts to revitalize the business community in northwest San Ramon, the San Ramon City Council is set to review plans for updating and expanding the Crow Canyon Specific Plan boundary area during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

* Council members are also set to review a series of development agreements regarding the CityWalk Master Plan, that will be used to make sure that the 4,500 housing unit development project is in line with city ordinances.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 11/24/2020” in the subject line.

The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 953 9024 2006.

Some key aspects of the plan that have been supported by council members in past meeting include the creation of a walkable core area at San Ramon Square, the development of new pedestrian and bicycle improvements at the Village Center, the creation of a new Production, Distribution, and Repair (PDR) designation for businesses and the expansion of the planning area boundary to include Ryan Industrial Court.

"The APA would preserve certain land in the county for agriculture and open space, wetlands, or parks," community development director Debbie Chamberlain said in a staff report to the council. "The parties to the APA would be pledging to the others not to support extension of urban infrastructure or services. The city would make commitments not to annex and the County would make commitments not to change General Plan or Zoning designations to categories not compatible with agriculture."

* Next, city officials will consider authorizing Mayor Bill Clarkson to execute an agricultural preservation agreement for the Tassajara Parks residential project, which is currently under review by the Contra Costa County Planning Commission.

San Ramon council to consider expanding Crow Canyon Specific Plan boundary area

Plus: Review agricultural preservation agreement for 125-home Tassajara Parks project