Two-story self-storage facility proposed near downtown Danville

The Danville Planning Commission is set to review plans for a new 17,000-square-foot, two-story self-storage building near downtown during a special meeting on Tuesday.

Located on a 0.96-acre site at 344 Diablo Road, the proposed project would follow the demolition of the existing 13,760-square-foot building, which town staff say has been vacant for approximately five years.

"Previously, the building was used as an assisted-living facility. The building is in poor condition, with extensive deterioration and mold in the interior," Danville's chief of planning David Crompton said.

Crompton added that the building is located adjacent to Green Valley Creek and the constructed project would be screened from Diablo Road by existing office buildings.

In addition to two stories of storage space, the project is also proposed to include a third-floor residential manager’s apartment.