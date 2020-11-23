News

Two-story self-storage facility proposed near downtown Danville

Would replace abandoned building on Diablo Road

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The Danville Planning Commission is set to review plans for a 17,000-square-foot, two-story self-storage building at 344 Diablo Road. (Image courtesy the town of Danville)

The Danville Planning Commission is set to review plans for a new 17,000-square-foot, two-story self-storage building near downtown during a special meeting on Tuesday.

Located on a 0.96-acre site at 344 Diablo Road, the proposed project would follow the demolition of the existing 13,760-square-foot building, which town staff say has been vacant for approximately five years.

"Previously, the building was used as an assisted-living facility. The building is in poor condition, with extensive deterioration and mold in the interior," Danville's chief of planning David Crompton said.

Crompton added that the building is located adjacent to Green Valley Creek and the constructed project would be screened from Diablo Road by existing office buildings.

In addition to two stories of storage space, the project is also proposed to include a third-floor residential manager’s apartment.

The Danville Planning Commission is set to discuss the project during its special meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Interested residents can view the meeting on the town's Zoom account using the webinar ID 841 4009 3525 or can listen in by calling 882 1035 2844.

Residents may submit questions to be reviewed by the commission by contacting the town's city clerk at 314-3310 or [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.