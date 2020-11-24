San Ramon cancels 2020 Bah Humbug! 5K and Kid's Dash amid coronavirus surge

In light of the recent spike in coronavirus cases throughout the country, the city of San Ramon has officially canceled its annual Bah Humbug! 5K and Kid’s Dash.

A cherished tradition held every winter in an effort to bring the community together while also promoting healthy habits during the holiday season, this year's race was canceled after city officials considered recommendations made by the state of California and Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) to avoid large gatherings.

"At this time, the city of San Ramon has determined that it is in the best interest and safety of our community to cancel the 2020 Bah Humbug! 5K & Kid’s Dash. It was a difficult decision to make, but we believe it’s better to prioritize safety now so we can look forward to a great 2021 race season," city officials said in a statement.

The city's next race is the Run San Ramon 5K/10K and Fastest Mile, which is scheduled for July 4, 2021.

On Nov. 17, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that a total of 28 counties -- including Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Napa, Santa Cruz and Solano counties -- moved into the most-restrictive purple tier according to the state's coronavirus reopening measuring system, due to a sharp increase in reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the state.