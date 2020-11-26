News

San Ramon: Neighbor named new president of SummerHill Homes

Business leader brings 20 years of experience to company

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 26, 2020, 9:13 pm 0
San Ramon's SummerHill Homes has new leadership with the announcement that Chris Neighbor has been promoted to the position of president of SummerHill Homes.

Chris Neighbor has been promoted to the position of president of SummerHill Homes. (Contributed photo)

An experienced business leader, as the new president of SummerHill Homes Neighbor will oversee all aspects of the business including land acquisition, finance, construction, purchasing, sales, marketing and customer service.

“Chris has consistently performed at the highest level and he deserves much of the credit for our significant land pipeline. In addition, as a second-generation homebuilder, Chris has a deep passion for homebuilding. His experience and dedication are unparalleled. We know that Chris will continue to be a great asset to this company in his role as President,” said Robert Freed, CEO of SummerHill Housing Group -- the umbrella organization for SummerHill Homes and SummerHill Apartment Communities.

SummerHill officials say Neighbor joined the development company in 2008 and most recently served as the chief operating officer and executive vice president for SummerHill Housing Group. In those most recent roles he oversaw acquisitions for both SummerHill Homes and SummerHill Apartment Communities.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in the business community, prior to joining SummerHill Homes, Neighbor served as vice president of Investment Management for MacFarlane Partners in San Francisco. There, he was responsible for oversight of the firm’s single-family residential, land and housing developments.

Neighbor received his Bachelor of Science in construction management from California State University, Chico, and is a licensed real estate broker in California. Currently, he also serves on the Regional Board of the Building Industry Association Bay Area and is on the Board of Directors for HomeAid Northern California.

Neighbor will be taking the reins at SummerHill during a particularly noteworthy time for the company; by the end of the year, SummerHill officials say they will mark the completion of 6,000 homes. The group is additionally in the process of constructing 14 new residential communities throughout the Bay Area.

“We are fortunate to have achieved significant growth in both our for-sale and apartment-development businesses, even during the pandemic, and we can attribute this to our outstanding executive management team that includes Chris Neighbor,” Freed said.

