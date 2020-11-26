San Ramon: Neighbor named new president of SummerHill Homes

San Ramon's SummerHill Homes has new leadership with the announcement that Chris Neighbor has been promoted to the position of president of SummerHill Homes.

An experienced business leader, as the new president of SummerHill Homes Neighbor will oversee all aspects of the business including land acquisition, finance, construction, purchasing, sales, marketing and customer service.

“Chris has consistently performed at the highest level and he deserves much of the credit for our significant land pipeline. In addition, as a second-generation homebuilder, Chris has a deep passion for homebuilding. His experience and dedication are unparalleled. We know that Chris will continue to be a great asset to this company in his role as President,” said Robert Freed, CEO of SummerHill Housing Group -- the umbrella organization for SummerHill Homes and SummerHill Apartment Communities.

SummerHill officials say Neighbor joined the development company in 2008 and most recently served as the chief operating officer and executive vice president for SummerHill Housing Group. In those most recent roles he oversaw acquisitions for both SummerHill Homes and SummerHill Apartment Communities.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in the business community, prior to joining SummerHill Homes, Neighbor served as vice president of Investment Management for MacFarlane Partners in San Francisco. There, he was responsible for oversight of the firm’s single-family residential, land and housing developments.