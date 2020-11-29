Contra Costa County health officer supports Santa Clara's latest COVID-19 measures

Santa Clara County's new health order restricting higher-risk activities to reduce the likelihood of area hospitals becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients gained public support Saturday from health officials in four Bay Area counties, including Contra Costa County.

Health officials in the city of Berkeley are also expressing support for Santa Clara County's new order.

Officials in Santa Clara County -- the Bay Area's largest county with nearly two million residents -- estimate that hospitals there will reach or exceed capacity in the coming weeks unless some decisive action is taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the South Bay.

The new rules, for businesses and residents in Santa Clara County, take effect Monday.

The latest orders reduce the number of customers allowed in stores at any given time, for example.