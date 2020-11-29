Danville: 'Comedy with Liz Grant and Friends' returns next weekend

Residents are invited to get the holly jolly season off with some quality laughs by signing up to view December's showing of "Comedy with Liz Grant and Friends" in Danville.

A monthly comedy series featuring the titular Grant and some of her funniest friends in comedy, the Dec. 5 show is set to feature the comedian James Patrick Connoly, who will be headlining the virtual event.

"Connoly is a radio/television host known for his playful style and quick wit," Danville town staff said in a statement. "He can be heard daily on SiriusXM, and has hosted 'Life From Here' for National Lampoon XM Radio. Every year he produces a Veterans Day Comedy Show which benefits the Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP)."

Comedy fans may also recognize Connoly from appearances on "America’s Got Talent," Comedy Central, HBO and in the Netflix Series "Larry Charles: Dangerous World of Comedy.”

The show will also feature the comedy stylings of comedian, writer and actress Mary Gallagher, who comedy fans may recognize from her national stand-up television debut on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."