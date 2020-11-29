Rapper Lil Yase killed in Dublin shooting

A native of the Sunnydale neighborhood in San Francisco, Lil Yase had been performing since he was a teen, but first gained recognition in 2015 with his track "Get In It" -- and its subsequent remix, according to TMZ.

"Dublin police continue to process evidence and follow leads in the homicide investigation," Schmidt said in a statement. "We would like to once again ask the public to contact Dublin police with any information which may assist with this investigation."

The circumstances of the crime remain unclear, and there have been no arrests to date, Capt. Nate Schmidt said on Sunday afternoon.

The victim -- later identified as Lil Yase -- was then transported by ambulance to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where he would die from his injuries, Schmidt said.

The investigation unfolded when Dublin police responded to Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare hospital in Pleasanton around 1 a.m. Saturday on a report of a man who had just arrived suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Schmidt.

News of Lil Yase's death began to spread on social media on Saturday, with Dublin police confirming on Sunday that Lil Yase (Antonyyo) was the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred in their city early Saturday morning.

"We appreciate all the love and support. Yase loved his fans, he worked every day for y'all. We have hundreds of songs coming for you. Please repost and share let the world know who the 'Top Dog' is @yasemoney600 @yasemoney600 ………………………... tag @thethizzler tell them to drop this right now right now," the label said on Instagram over the weekend.

He released a slew of singles and collaborations during his career, and a number of his music videos on YouTube have received new comments of remembrance and condolences since his death. His label, Highway 420 Productions, said his other previously unreleased recordings will be put out soon.

No additional details about the circumstances of the shooting, nor any suspect descriptions, have been released as of Sunday afternoon. Anyone with information about the homicide can contact Dublin police at 925-462-1212.

Officers scoured the area for the culprit, but no suspects were found, according to Schmidt. Dublin detectives were called in and processed the scene for evidence, with assistance from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office crime lab.

Initial information led officers to believe the shooting likely occurred near the Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station, and after searching the area they found the crime scene on the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway, according to the captain.

Rapper Lil Yase killed in Dublin shooting

Case remains under investigation; no arrests to date