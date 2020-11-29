San Ramon Regional staff meet with students for virtual career panel

Members of the medical team from San Ramon Regional Medical Center met with local students from Diablo Valley College during a virtual panel this fall to help educate students on what it takes to pursue a career in the medical field.

Titled "Ask a Health Worker," the virtual panel saw San Ramon Regional staff members answer a variety of questions from students including topics involving school and home life balance, studying techniques, recommended classes or volunteer opportunities, licensing exams, day-to-day responsibilities at work and their motivation for getting into healthcare.

Participating hospital personnel included supervisor of therapy services Lindsay Athan, nursing supervisor in the definitive observation unit Chelsey Beck and nursing supervisor in the emergency department Anthony Ellis.

Touching on one of the biggest issues of the year, staff also answered questions about the coronavirus pandemic, specifically touching on how hospital staff protect themselves and deal with the stresses of the virus.

"It didn't change what we did, day-to-day. We still see patients the same way we did before," Ellis said during the panel. "We're sticking together and we do it as a team. These situations help us to never lose focus of why we got into this profession."