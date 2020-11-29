News

San Ramon Regional staff meet with students for virtual career panel

Diablo Valley College and SRVUSD students participate in online event

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Members of the medical team from San Ramon Regional Medical Center met with local students from Diablo Valley College during a virtual panel this fall to help educate students on what it takes to pursue a career in the medical field.

Staff from San Ramon Regional Medical Center in San Ramon meet with students during a virtual panel this fall to chat and answer questions about careers in medicine. (Photo courtesy San Ramon Regional Medical Center)

Titled "Ask a Health Worker," the virtual panel saw San Ramon Regional staff members answer a variety of questions from students including topics involving school and home life balance, studying techniques, recommended classes or volunteer opportunities, licensing exams, day-to-day responsibilities at work and their motivation for getting into healthcare.

Participating hospital personnel included supervisor of therapy services Lindsay Athan, nursing supervisor in the definitive observation unit Chelsey Beck and nursing supervisor in the emergency department Anthony Ellis.

Touching on one of the biggest issues of the year, staff also answered questions about the coronavirus pandemic, specifically touching on how hospital staff protect themselves and deal with the stresses of the virus.

"It didn't change what we did, day-to-day. We still see patients the same way we did before," Ellis said during the panel. "We're sticking together and we do it as a team. These situations help us to never lose focus of why we got into this profession."

Approximately 40 participants took part in the virtual panel discussion according to hospital staff, who added that a number of students from the San Ramon Valley Unified School District also took part in the forum.

