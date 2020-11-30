Danville: Coroner IDs man killed in motorcycle crash on Nov. 22

The Danville man killed in a motorcycle crash on San Ramon Valley Boulevard last weekend has been identified as 52-year-old Carmen Seppy, according to the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office.

Seppy's motorcycle crashed into a downed bicycle on San Ramon Valley Boulevard on the south side of town at approximately 12:30 p.m. Nov. 22, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police said the bicyclist lost control of their bike near the Fountain Springs Drive intersection and fell into the traffic lane directly in the path of the southbound motorcycle.

Seppy was unable to avoid a collision and sustained serious injuries that were ultimately fatal, police said, deeming the collision accidental. Seppy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bicyclist, who has not been identified publicly, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to San Ramon Regional Medical Center for treatment.