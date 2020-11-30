Fire damages house in Dublin

Two adults and two children were displaced after their home caught fire on the north side of Dublin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

ACFD reported the flames ignited just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in a house in the 2400 block of Kimball Avenue, located between Alcosta Boulevard and Village Parkway. The cause remains under investigation, but it appears the fire started in the attic.

Firefighters quickly gained entry and extinguished the flames to prevent further spread throughout the house, according to ACFD. The home sustained significant damage. No residents or firefighters were injured during the incident.