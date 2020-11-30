News

Fire damages house in Dublin

Residents displaced by afternoon blaze

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 30, 2020, 2:23 pm 0

Two adults and two children were displaced after their home caught fire on the north side of Dublin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

ACFD reported the flames ignited just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in a house in the 2400 block of Kimball Avenue, located between Alcosta Boulevard and Village Parkway. The cause remains under investigation, but it appears the fire started in the attic.

Firefighters quickly gained entry and extinguished the flames to prevent further spread throughout the house, according to ACFD. The home sustained significant damage. No residents or firefighters were injured during the incident.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Fire damages house in Dublin

Residents displaced by afternoon blaze

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 30, 2020, 2:23 pm

Two adults and two children were displaced after their home caught fire on the north side of Dublin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

ACFD reported the flames ignited just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in a house in the 2400 block of Kimball Avenue, located between Alcosta Boulevard and Village Parkway. The cause remains under investigation, but it appears the fire started in the attic.

Firefighters quickly gained entry and extinguished the flames to prevent further spread throughout the house, according to ACFD. The home sustained significant damage. No residents or firefighters were injured during the incident.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.